Here’s Why Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Rallying 1.98% to $3.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.54% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.95 before closing at $4.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was -3.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 117.83K. PBPB’s previous close was $5.11 while the outstanding shares total 23.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.87, with weekly volatility at 6.20% and ATR at 0.37. The PBPB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.50 and a $6.00 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Potbelly Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $123.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 36.08 million total, with 60.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBPB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBPB attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Rhoten Brandon P sold 9,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.86, for a total value of 46,666. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GC and Secretary, REVORD MATTHEW J now sold 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,291. Also, SVP, Chief Information Officer, Douglas Jeffrey sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 18. The shares were price at an average price of 4.86 per share, with a total market value of 18,668. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Cirulis Steven now holds 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,275. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.70%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Potbelly Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBPB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.63.