Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares fell to a low of $44.76 before closing at $45.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 3.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 143.78K. HTLF’s previous close was $45.80 while the outstanding shares total 36.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.74, and a growth ratio of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.00, with weekly volatility at 2.23% and ATR at 1.44. The HTLF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.26 and a $51.85 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.70% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Heartland Financial USA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HTLF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HTLF attractive?

In related news, HTLF President and CEO, Lee Bruce K bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 33.29, for a total value of 99,875. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Engel Robert B now bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,540. Also, Executive Operating Chairman, FULLER LYNN B bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 32.18 per share, with a total market value of 64,360. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Engel Robert B now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 66,010. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heartland Financial USA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HTLF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.75.