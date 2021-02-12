GFF Stock: Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Is Still Worth a Bite

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) previous close was $24.68 while the outstanding shares total 50.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.65, and a growth ratio of 0.82. GFF’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.32% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.98 before closing at $24.76. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 59.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 443.58K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.64, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 0.91. The GFF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.15 and a $27.53 high.

Investors have identified the Tools & Accessories company Griffon Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.14 billion total, with 446.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GFF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GFF attractive?

In related news, Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy, Kaplan Seth L. sold 19,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.93, for a total value of 476,238. As the sale deal closes, the Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy, Kaplan Seth L. now sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 322,794. Also, Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy, Kaplan Seth L. sold 17,909 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 23.98 per share, with a total market value of 429,458. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr VP, Gen. Counsel and Secy, Kaplan Seth L. now holds 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 229,988. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.50%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Griffon Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GFF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.67.