Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) price slipped close to $28.68 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) shares fell to a low of $28.60 before closing at $28.68. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 29.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.25K. GTY’s previous close was $28.81 while the outstanding shares total 42.23M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.55, with weekly volatility at 2.45% and ATR at 0.71. The GTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.36 and a $32.92 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Getty Realty Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GTY attractive?

In related news, Director, LIEBOWITZ LEO sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.20, for a total value of 1,131,200. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LIEBOWITZ LEO now sold 99,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,938,748. Also, Director, LIEBOWITZ LEO sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 25. The shares were price at an average price of 22.30 per share, with a total market value of 557,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LIEBOWITZ LEO now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 537,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Getty Realty Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.00.