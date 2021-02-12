Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.67, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 2.09. The FLXS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.81 and a $38.52 high. Intraday shares traded counted 52798.0, which was -26.34% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 41.79K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.04% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.58 before closing at $32.77. FLXS’s previous close was $34.15 while the outstanding shares total 7.25M. The firm has a beta of 0.92.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Flexsteel Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $231.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 184.8 million total, with 58.48 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FLXS attractive?

In related news, Director, Kaness Matthew bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 33.12, for a total value of 2,206. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kaness Matthew now bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 190,960. Also, CFO & COO, Schmidt Derek P bought 11,135 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.46 per share, with a total market value of 283,497. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kaness Matthew now holds 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 752. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.