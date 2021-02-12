Factors That Could Influence Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares fell to a low of $6.52 before closing at $6.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -32.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 84.83K. RELL’s previous close was $7.00 while the outstanding shares total 13.21M. The firm has a beta of 0.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.69, with weekly volatility at 12.49% and ATR at 0.48. The RELL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.10 and a $8.39 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.57% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Richardson Electronics Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $92.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 129.44 million total, with 30.37 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RELL attractive?

In related news, CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary, Ben Robert J sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.03, for a total value of 11,569. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.81%.