Factors That Could Influence Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.08, with weekly volatility at 7.17% and ATR at 0.48. The INOD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.75 and a $7.35 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.17 million, which was 50.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 334.92K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.01% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.68 before closing at $6.73. INOD’s previous close was $7.16 while the outstanding shares total 24.47M. The firm has a beta of 2.08.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Innodata Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $161.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For INOD, the company has in raw cash 15.34 million on their books with 1.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.29 million total, with 19.25 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of INOD attractive?

In related news, EVP and COO, MISHRA ASHOK sold 15,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.15, for a total value of 77,482. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Massey Stewart R now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,200. Also, Director, Massey Stewart R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 5.35 per share, with a total market value of 80,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and COO, MISHRA ASHOK now holds 44,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,592. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Innodata Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INOD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.