Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) has a beta of 0.31, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.46, with weekly volatility at 6.60% and ATR at 0.24. The CYAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $3.98 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.73% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.4101 before closing at $3.46. Intraday shares traded counted 70317.0, which was -197.58% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 23.63K. CYAN’s previous close was $3.92 while the outstanding shares total 6.05M.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Cyanotech Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CYAN, the company has in raw cash 4.25 million on their books with 4.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16.84 million total, with 8.01 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CYAN attractive?

In related news, Director, DAVIS MICHAEL A / bought 41,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.58, for a total value of 107,960. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Menzel Walter Bennett now sold 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,960. Also, Director, DAVIS MICHAEL A / bought 648 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,944. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, DAVIS MICHAEL A / now holds 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,173. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.20%.