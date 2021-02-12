CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.05, with weekly volatility at 2.05% and ATR at 25.53. The CSGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $500.24 and a $952.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 33.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 210.30K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.01% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $918.725 before closing at $924.89. CSGP’s previous close was $924.99 while the outstanding shares total 39.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 124.10, and a growth ratio of 6.20.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company CoStar Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.01 billion total, with 245.11 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSGP attractive?

In related news, Senior VP, Global Research, Ruggles Lisa sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 870.00, for a total value of 6,608,520. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, FLORANCE ANDREW C now sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,272,269. Also, President and CEO, FLORANCE ANDREW C sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 26. The shares were price at an average price of 848.16 per share, with a total market value of 13,217,725. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP, Sales, Linnington Matthew now holds 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,998,868. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

11 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CoStar Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $979.42.