CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.19% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $103.91 before closing at $104.40. Intraday shares traded counted 50141.0, which was -32.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 37.77K. CRVL’s previous close was $106.74 while the outstanding shares total 17.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 43.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.30, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 2.96. The CRVL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.67 and a $110.79 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance Brokers company CorVel Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CorVel Corporation (CRVL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 259.23 million total, with 158.82 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Chairman of the Board, CLEMONS V GORDON sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 107.94, for a total value of 107,939. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board, CLEMONS V GORDON now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 161,636. Also, Vice President of Accounting, Yoss Jennifer sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 09. The shares were price at an average price of 105.60 per share, with a total market value of 399,052. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board, CLEMONS V GORDON now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,220. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 43.60%.