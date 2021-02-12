Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Gain 18.78% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has a beta of 3.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.88, with weekly volatility at 8.06% and ATR at 2.58. The CPS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.64 and a $43.01 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.39% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.71 before closing at $41.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 36.36% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 170.91K. CPS’s previous close was $41.02 while the outstanding shares total 16.93M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $708.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CPS, the company has in raw cash 462.67 million on their books with 54.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.25 billion total, with 680.04 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CPS attractive?

In related news, See remarks, Ott Larry bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.80, for a total value of 4,898. As the purchase deal closes, the See Remarks, Clark Patrick now bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,832. Also, See Remarks, DeBest Jeffrey A. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.73 per share, with a total market value of 27,460. Following this completion of disposal, the See remarks, Ott Larry now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,850. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.68%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.00.