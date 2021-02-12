Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is down -21.15% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) has a beta of 3.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.84. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.52, with weekly volatility at 8.38% and ATR at 2.20. The LEU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.76 and a $30.97 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.58% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $24.40 before closing at $24.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 31.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 181.96K. LEU’s previous close was $25.57 while the outstanding shares total 10.72M.

Investors have identified the Uranium company Centrus Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $304.90 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEU, the company has in raw cash 152.8 million on their books with 6.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 386.3 million total, with 315.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEU attractive?

In related news, Director, PONEMAN DANIEL B sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.57, for a total value of 246,796. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, PONEMAN DANIEL B now sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 321,958. Also, SVP, GEN COUN, CCO & CORP SECY, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were price at an average price of 12.56 per share, with a total market value of 94,217. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SUBIN NEIL S now holds 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Centrus Energy Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.50.