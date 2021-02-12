Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares fell to a low of $14.47 before closing at $15.01. Intraday shares traded counted 84820.0, which was -281.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 22.24K. CBNK’s previous close was $14.50 while the outstanding shares total 13.80M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.29, with weekly volatility at 3.38% and ATR at 0.54. The CBNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.98 and a $15.54 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.52% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Capital Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $203.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.73 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBNK attractive?

In related news, Director, ASHMAN STEPHEN N sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.07, for a total value of 36,168. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Burke Michael Joseph now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,923. Also, Director, ASHMAN STEPHEN N sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were price at an average price of 12.56 per share, with a total market value of 119,286. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, ASHMAN STEPHEN N now holds 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.20%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capital Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.63.