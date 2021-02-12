Can CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Offer Investors Safety?

CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.25% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.80 before closing at $64.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 15.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 242.63K. CEVA’s previous close was $62.64 while the outstanding shares total 22.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.12. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.71, with weekly volatility at 3.77% and ATR at 3.49. The CEVA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.45 and a $73.37 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company CEVA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CEVA Inc. (CEVA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 177.6 million total, with 25.89 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CEVA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CEVA attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Boukaya Michael sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 42.86, for a total value of 100,202. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, WERTHEIZER GIDEON now sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 101,958. Also, Chief Executive Officer, WERTHEIZER GIDEON sold 35,385 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 18. The shares were price at an average price of 42.74 per share, with a total market value of 1,512,189. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MCMANAMON PETER now holds 57,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,454,129. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CEVA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CEVA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.83.