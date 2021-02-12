Are Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Prospects Worsening?

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares fell to a low of $31.41 before closing at $33.07. Intraday shares traded counted 53257.0, which was -7.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 49.54K. RM’s previous close was $31.62 while the outstanding shares total 10.98M. The firm has a beta of 1.47, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.25, and a growth ratio of 0.55. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.76, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 1.51. The RM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.33 and a $32.55 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.59% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Regional Management Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $363.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 948.04 million total, with 43.58 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RM attractive?

In related news, Director, Campos Roel C bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.84, for a total value of 18,088. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Campos Roel C now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,850. Also, Director, Campos Roel C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.03 per share, with a total market value of 60,075. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, Beck Robert William now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,725. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Regional Management Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.50.