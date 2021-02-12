Are Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.55% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $141.56 before closing at $142.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was -19.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 149.88K. PRI’s previous close was $144.71 while the outstanding shares total 39.59M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.30, and a growth ratio of 1.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.54, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 3.86. The PRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.20 and a $150.13 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company Primerica Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.58 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 11.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRI attractive?

In related news, Executive VP and CFO, Rand Alison S. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 133.08, for a total value of 266,160. As the sale deal closes, the President, Schneider Peter W. now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 403,154. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Williams Glenn J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 126.29 per share, with a total market value of 378,878. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive VP and CFO, Rand Alison S. now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 252,420. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Primerica Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $154.60.