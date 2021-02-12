Are LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Prospects Worsening?

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares fell to a low of $142.28 before closing at $144.23. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was -23.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 119.98K. LCII’s previous close was $142.50 while the outstanding shares total 25.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.28, and a growth ratio of 1.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.32, with weekly volatility at 5.61% and ATR at 5.86. The LCII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.29 and a $152.96 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.21% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company LCI Industries as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

LCI Industries (LCII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LCII, the company has in raw cash 68.19 million on their books with 19.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 795.67 million total, with 400.52 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LCII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LCII attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, LIPPERT JASON sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 145.02, for a total value of 851,993. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, LIPPERT JASON now sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 598,125. Also, President & CEO, LIPPERT JASON sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 140.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,400,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, LIPPERT JASON now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,350,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LCI Industries. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LCII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $142.88.