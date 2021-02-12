Are Investors Unfairly Punishing CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)?

CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares fell to a low of $27.32 before closing at $27.51. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 35.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 238.84K. CBZ’s previous close was $27.50 while the outstanding shares total 54.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.78, and a growth ratio of 1.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.91, with weekly volatility at 1.95% and ATR at 0.61. The CBZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.85 and a $28.73 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.04% on 02/11/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company CBIZ Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 425.89 million total, with 298.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBZ attractive?

In related news, Director, SLOTKIN TODD J sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.71, for a total value of 52,477. As the sale deal closes, the CEO & President, GRISKO JEROME P now sold 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 444,960. Also, CEO & President, GRISKO JEROME P sold 36,311 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 25.26 per share, with a total market value of 917,280. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & President, GRISKO JEROME P now holds 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,941. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBIZ Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.50.