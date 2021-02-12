Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.49, and a growth ratio of 2.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.80, with weekly volatility at 2.53% and ATR at 2.16. The BOH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.70 and a $91.70 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.16% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.74 before closing at $86.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.19 million, which was 28.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 261.73K. BOH’s previous close was $86.85 while the outstanding shares total 39.75M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bank of Hawaii Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BOH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BOH attractive?

In related news, Director, TANABE BARBARA J bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.27, for a total value of 85,948. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Erickson John C now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,958. Also, Director, Nichols Victor K bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 55.66 per share, with a total market value of 249,079. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Erickson John C now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,131. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bank of Hawaii Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BOH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.83.