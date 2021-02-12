Are California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Prospects Worsening?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) previous close was $25.66 while the outstanding shares total 82.45M. The firm CRC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.79% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.04 before closing at $25.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 24.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 183.99K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.46, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 1.09. The CRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.99 and a $27.90 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company California Resources Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CRC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.97, for a total value of 163,354. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,542. Also, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 25.03 per share, with a total market value of 92,611. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now holds 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 363,370. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.