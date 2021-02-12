Analyst’s Sets Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) New Target at $10.88: BMRA is Now On A Buy List

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has a beta of -0.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.56, with weekly volatility at 6.50% and ATR at 0.54. The BMRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.05 and a $23.39 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.00% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.60 before closing at $7.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 61.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 405.12K. BMRA’s previous close was $8.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.76M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Biomerica Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $85.73 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.95 million total, with 1.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BMRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BMRA attractive?

In related news, Director, Coste Catherine bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.45, for a total value of 49,595. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Sirgo Mark A now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,532. Also, Director, Sirgo Mark A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.07 per share, with a total market value of 40,346. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Biomerica Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BMRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.88.