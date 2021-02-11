Why To Keep Buying Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) while S&P500 loss -0.04%

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.86, with weekly volatility at 4.38% and ATR at 2.53. The SCVL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.56 and a $53.82 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 18.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 153.72K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.29% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.90 before closing at $49.91. SCVL’s previous close was $50.56 while the outstanding shares total 14.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.57, and a growth ratio of 6.06.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Shoe Carnival Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $668.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 340.17 million total, with 125.23 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SCVL attractive?

In related news, Director, ASCHLEMAN JAMES A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.00, for a total value of 255,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KLEEBERGER KENT A now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,700. Also, EVP – CHIEF MERCHANDISE OFF., Scibetta Carl N. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 12. The shares were price at an average price of 42.00 per share, with a total market value of 630,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EXEC. VP – CHIEF RETAIL, BAKER TIMOTHY T now holds 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 602,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Shoe Carnival Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCVL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.