VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) previous close was $35.43 while the outstanding shares total 11.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.52. VSEC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.58% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $34.61 before closing at $34.87. Intraday shares traded counted 89389.0, which was -102.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 44.07K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.40, with weekly volatility at 1.96% and ATR at 1.47. The VSEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.83 and a $42.43 high.

Investors have identified the Aerospace & Defense company VSE Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $434.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

VSE Corporation (VSEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VSEC, the company has in raw cash 0.55 million on their books with 19.44 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 342.33 million total, with 134.1 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VSEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VSEC attractive?

In related news, Director, FERGUSON III MARK E bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.89, for a total value of 8,967. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, FERGUSON III MARK E now bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,345. Also, Director, FERGUSON III MARK E bought 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.78 per share, with a total market value of 24,507. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO and President, CUOMO JOHN A now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.70%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on VSE Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VSEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.50.