Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.97, with weekly volatility at 2.63% and ATR at 9.43. The VRTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $55.37 and a $252.24 high. Intraday shares traded counted 50962.0, which was 10.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 56.66K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.36% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $252.525 before closing at $253.46. VRTS’s previous close was $250.06 while the outstanding shares total 7.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.46, and a growth ratio of 1.29.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Virtus Investment Partners Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.76 billion total, with 117.63 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 31.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRTS attractive?

In related news, EVP, Product Management, WALTMAN FRANCIS G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 142.29, for a total value of 1,422,872. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Product Management, WALTMAN FRANCIS G now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,438,721. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Virtus Investment Partners Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $298.75.