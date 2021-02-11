UBA Stock: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Is Still Worth a Bite

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.89% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.72 before closing at $14.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 54.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 282.38K. UBA’s previous close was $14.68 while the outstanding shares total 38.65M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.94, and a growth ratio of 8.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.65, with weekly volatility at 2.75% and ATR at 0.47. The UBA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.22 and a $23.90 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $576.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UBA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UBA attractive?

In related news, Director, Colley Bryan O. bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.81, for a total value of 80,467. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Bannon Kevin j now bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,600. Also, Director, Bannon Kevin j bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.11 per share, with a total market value of 55,525. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP and COO, Rapaglia Stephan A now holds 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,433. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UBA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.50.