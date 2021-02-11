The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) weekly volatility stands at 2.44%: What It Means

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.06, and a growth ratio of 2.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.28, with weekly volatility at 2.44% and ATR at 2.55. The THG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $75.11 and a $139.40 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.24% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $115.345 before closing at $115.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 23.22% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 188.41K. THG’s previous close was $115.65 while the outstanding shares total 37.70M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on THG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of THG attractive?

In related news, SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer, BARNES WARREN E. sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 134.09, for a total value of 82,463. As the sale deal closes, the SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer, BARNES WARREN E. now sold 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 91,098. Also, Executive Vice President, Tripp Ann Kirkpatrick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 138.00 per share, with a total market value of 276,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the THG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $131.25.