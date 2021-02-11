SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) weekly volatility stands at 2.32%: What It Means

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.41% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $107.81 before closing at $108.62. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 18.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 184.02K. SPSC’s previous close was $109.07 while the outstanding shares total 35.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 95.03, and a growth ratio of 6.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.40, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 3.61. The SPSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.28 and a $118.06 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company SPS Commerce Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.80 billion.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 337.01 million total, with 70.39 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, EVP & CFO, Nelson Kimberly K. sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 102.76, for a total value of 917,347. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Frome James J. now sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,068,924. Also, CEO, Black Archie C. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 28. The shares were price at an average price of 102.79 per share, with a total market value of 1,935,473. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WEHRWEIN SVEN now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 282,542. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SPS Commerce Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SPSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $114.29.