Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) moved up 9.46% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) shares fell to a low of $12.00 before closing at $12.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 26.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 191.77K. SPKE’s previous close was $12.23 while the outstanding shares total 14.65M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.74, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 0.42. The SPKE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.25 and a $12.26 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.65% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Spark Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $417.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 196.76 million total, with 83.29 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SPKE attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Jones James G II sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.07, for a total value of 70,455. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Evans Nick W Jr now sold 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 231,489. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Jones James G II sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were price at an average price of 9.23 per share, with a total market value of 90,934. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Jones James G II now holds 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,722. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.