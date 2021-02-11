Something To Watch Before Buying CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) previous close was $11.54 while the outstanding shares total 34.60M. The firm has a beta of 2.50. CAMP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.69% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.3037 before closing at $11.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 51.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 238.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.64, with weekly volatility at 4.04% and ATR at 0.50. The CAMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.70 and a $11.98 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company CalAmp Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $395.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CAMP, the company has in raw cash 91.69 million on their books with 4.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 215.23 million total, with 107.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CAMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CAMP attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.18, for a total value of 5,088. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, GARDNER JEFFERY R now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,680. Also, President & CEO, GARDNER JEFFERY R bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.85 per share, with a total market value of 7,850. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, GARDNER JEFFERY R now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,389. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CalAmp Corp.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CAMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.00.