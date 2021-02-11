Should You Buy Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.23, and a growth ratio of 2.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.98, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 2.96. The FN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.00 and a $90.61 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.31% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.66 before closing at $87.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 29.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 178.41K. FN’s previous close was $88.24 while the outstanding shares total 36.94M.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Fabrinet as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fabrinet (FN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FN, the company has in raw cash 226.62 million on their books with 12.16 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.25 billion total, with 395.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.40 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FN attractive?

In related news, President & COO, Gill Harpal sold 13,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 87.67, for a total value of 1,160,355. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Sverha Csaba now sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 290,991. Also, Director, Olson Rollance E. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 86.33 per share, with a total market value of 604,298. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Sales & Marketing, Archer Edward T. now holds 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 196,274. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fabrinet. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.25.