Should You Buy Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) has a beta of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.82, with weekly volatility at 2.08% and ATR at 0.23. The CHMI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.76 and a $15.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.11% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.26 before closing at $9.30. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 43.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 200.84K. CHMI’s previous close was $9.29 while the outstanding shares total 17.06M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $156.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHMI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHMI attractive?

In related news, Director, Lowrie Regina sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.92, for a total value of 99,779. As the sale deal closes, the President, Lown Jeffrey B now bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,383. Also, Chief Investment Officer, Evans Julian bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 12.91 per share, with a total market value of 12,910. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Lown Jeffrey B now holds 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,967. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHMI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.00.