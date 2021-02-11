Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares fell to a low of $42.17 before closing at $42.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 31.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 211.46K. RUSHA’s previous close was $43.18 while the outstanding shares total 82.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.38, and a growth ratio of 9.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.04, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 1.61. The RUSHA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.17 and a $47.35 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.27% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Rush Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RUSHA, the company has in raw cash 259.54 million on their books with 179.45 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.37 billion total, with 1.09 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RUSHA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RUSHA attractive?

In related news, CFO & Treasurer, Keller Steven L sold 29,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.80, for a total value of 1,162,021. As the sale deal closes, the CEO and President, RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY now sold 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,565,827. Also, CFO & Treasurer, Keller Steven L sold 51 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 38.80 per share, with a total market value of 1,979. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and President, RUSH WILLIAM M RUSTY now holds 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 396,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rush Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RUSHA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.75.