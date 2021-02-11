Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 40.00, and a growth ratio of 2.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.91, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 2.91. The TTEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.57 and a $89.36 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.64% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.475 before closing at $87.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 10.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 168.18K. TTEC’s previous close was $87.96 while the outstanding shares total 46.73M.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company TTEC Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 632.37 million total, with 404.11 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTEC attractive?

In related news, EVP, CRO, Hand Judi sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 65.00, for a total value of 1,621,685. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, CRO, Hand Judi now sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,578,315. Also, SVP, GC & CRO, McLean Margaret B sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 59.00 per share, with a total market value of 413,001. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, TTEC Engage, DEGHETTO MARTIN F now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 602,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TTEC Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.86.