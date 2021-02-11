Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) previous close was $142.17 while the outstanding shares total 64.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 45.45, and a growth ratio of 7.89. ATR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.76% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $142.505 before closing at $143.25. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 27.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 196.36K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.84, with weekly volatility at 1.46% and ATR at 2.73. The ATR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $79.84 and a $142.89 high.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company AptarGroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATR, the company has in raw cash 226.55 million on their books with 66.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.33 billion total, with 787.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATR attractive?

In related news, Segment President, Prieur Marc sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 129.03, for a total value of 519,481. As the sale deal closes, the President, Asia, Gong Xiangwei now sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 278,865. Also, President, Asia, Gong Xiangwei sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 08. The shares were price at an average price of 116.98 per share, with a total market value of 295,369. Following this completion of acquisition, the Segment President, Tlili Hedi now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 297,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AptarGroup Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $150.86.