Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) jump over 9.28% in a week: Is PGC Giving A Buy Signal?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.79 before closing at $26.86. Intraday shares traded counted 50338.0, which was 23.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 65.73K. PGC’s previous close was $26.84 while the outstanding shares total 18.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.36, and a growth ratio of 18.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.58, with weekly volatility at 3.16% and ATR at 0.96. The PGC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.15 and a $31.72 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $508.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGC attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Credit Officer, Doyle Timothy E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 17.33, for a total value of 34,660. As the purchase deal closes, the SEVP & Pres of Priv Wealth Mgt, BABCOCK JOHN P now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,950. Also, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, PLANTE ROBERT A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 16.90 per share, with a total market value of 16,900. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Horst Peter D. now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,835. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.88.