Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.28% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $107.05 before closing at $109.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 62.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 297.33K. PLMR’s previous close was $109.68 while the outstanding shares total 25.49M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 140.29, and a growth ratio of 8.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.68, with weekly volatility at 5.10% and ATR at 4.54. The PLMR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $39.21 and a $121.87 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Palomar Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLMR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLMR attractive?

In related news, Chief Underwriting Officer, Christianson Jon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 110.03, for a total value of 165,039. As the sale deal closes, the President, Fisher Heath A now sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,374,539. Also, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, Uchida T Christopher sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were price at an average price of 96.76 per share, with a total market value of 58,056. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Chairman, Armstrong Mac now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,217,486. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Palomar Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLMR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.14.