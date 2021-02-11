Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.26% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $86.415 before closing at $86.88. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 43.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 206.66K. NEOG’s previous close was $87.11 while the outstanding shares total 53.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 76.68, and a growth ratio of 7.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.41, with weekly volatility at 2.86% and ATR at 2.54. The NEOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.91 and a $88.98 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Neogen Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 578.43 million total, with 44.59 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NEOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NEOG attractive?

In related news, Vice President, International, Lilly Jason Warren sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 85.23, for a total value of 193,052. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PAPESH BRUCE now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,502,063. Also, Vice President & CFO, Quinlan Steven J. sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were price at an average price of 84.49 per share, with a total market value of 788,526. Following this completion of acquisition, the Vice President, International, Lilly Jason Warren now holds 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 913,716. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Neogen Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NEOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.50.