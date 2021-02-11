National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has a beta of 0.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 34.81, and a growth ratio of 2.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.64, with weekly volatility at 3.72% and ATR at 1.64. The NRC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.00 and a $70.12 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.52% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.90 before closing at $51.00. Intraday shares traded counted 51142.0, which was -36.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 37.50K. NRC’s previous close was $52.32 while the outstanding shares total 25.22M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company National Research Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 47.37 million total, with 32.07 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NRC attractive?

In related news, Director, MARTIN JOANN M sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.17, for a total value of 1,986,253. As the sale deal closes, the President, Jackson Steven D. now sold 5,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 292,298. Also, President, Jackson Steven D. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 02. The shares were price at an average price of 57.85 per share, with a total market value of 289,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MARTIN JOANN M now holds 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,191,180. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.