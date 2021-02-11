MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) moved down -2.36% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) previous close was $59.63 while the outstanding shares total 16.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.90, and a growth ratio of 2.36. MYRG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.79% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.99 before closing at $60.10. Intraday shares traded counted 92013.0, which was 29.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 130.29K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.15, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 2.71. The MYRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.33 and a $67.78 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company MYR Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MYRG, the company has in raw cash 18.95 million on their books with 4.32 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 658.76 million total, with 459.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MYRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MYRG attractive?

In related news, Director, KOERTNER WILLIAM A sold 12,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.19, for a total value of 701,406. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KOERTNER WILLIAM A now sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 593,702. Also, Director, KOERTNER WILLIAM A sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 51.69 per share, with a total market value of 863,126. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KOERTNER WILLIAM A now holds 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,615. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MYR Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MYRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $62.75.