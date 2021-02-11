Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.35, with weekly volatility at 6.81% and ATR at 1.40. The MPAA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.43 and a $26.42 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was -64.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 74.94K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.84% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.01 before closing at $22.03. MPAA’s previous close was $22.91 while the outstanding shares total 19.02M. The firm has a beta of 1.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 92.18, and a growth ratio of 3.69.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Motorcar Parts of America Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $414.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MPAA, the company has in raw cash 12.8 million on their books with 62.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 395.11 million total, with 298.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MPAA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MPAA attractive?

In related news, Director, Borneo Rudolph J sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.91, for a total value of 45,396. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Sales & Marketing, Mochulsky Richard K now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,564. Also, Director, Borneo Rudolph J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 17. The shares were price at an average price of 16.79 per share, with a total market value of 50,363. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Gay Philip now holds 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,713. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Motorcar Parts of America Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MPAA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.