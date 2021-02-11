Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) has a beta of 3.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.43, and a growth ratio of 4.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.01, with weekly volatility at 4.21% and ATR at 0.29. The MN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.99 and a $6.75 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.98% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.50 before closing at $6.90. Intraday shares traded counted 94427.0, which was -60.24% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 58.93K. MN’s previous close was $6.45 while the outstanding shares total 16.18M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Manning & Napier Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $113.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of MN attractive?

In related news, Director of Investments, Busheri Ebrahim bought 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.85, for a total value of 61,631. As the purchase deal closes, the Director of Investments, Busheri Ebrahim now bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,823. Also, Director of Investments, Busheri Ebrahim bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 30. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.87 per share, with a total market value of 89,397. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman and CEO, MAYER MARC O now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.00%.