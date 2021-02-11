Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Worth A Bite? PANL 200 SMA stands at 18.38%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) previous close was $2.95 while the outstanding shares total 43.49M. The firm has a beta of 0.63. PANL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.36% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.95 before closing at $2.99. Intraday shares traded counted 50642.0, which was 6.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 54.42K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.00, with weekly volatility at 6.76% and ATR at 0.17. The PANL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.60 and a $3.51 high.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $129.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PANL, the company has in raw cash 47.06 million on their books with 31.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 105.65 million total, with 88.39 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PANL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PANL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.80, for a total value of 8,100. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now sold 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 305. Also, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 8,068 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 2.80 per share, with a total market value of 22,590. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now holds 6,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.