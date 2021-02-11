Is Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Still Worth A Bite?

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.91, with weekly volatility at 6.53% and ATR at 0.20. The HGBL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.55 and a $4.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 8.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 157.85K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.63% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.02 before closing at $3.13. HGBL’s previous close was $3.15 while the outstanding shares total 28.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.84.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Heritage Global Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $106.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HGBL, the company has in raw cash 5.79 million on their books with 0.14 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.95 million total, with 10.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HGBL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HGBL attractive?

In related news, , Topline Capital Management, LL bought 32,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.91, for a total value of 61,678. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Topline Capital Partners, LP now bought 32,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,678. Also, 10% Owner, Topline Capital Partners, LP bought 27,708 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.86 per share, with a total market value of 51,537. Following this completion of disposal, the , Topline Capital Management, LL now holds 27,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,537. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.80%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Heritage Global Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HGBL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.67.