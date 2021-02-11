Is DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Still Worth A Bite?

Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 45.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 234.02K. DMAC’s previous close was $9.78 while the outstanding shares total 16.69M. The firm has a beta of 2.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.93, with weekly volatility at 8.89% and ATR at 0.77. The DMAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.87 and a $10.88 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $174.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.11 million total, with 1.44 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DMAC attractive?

In related news, Director, Pilnik Richard D. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.37, for a total value of 53,697. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Giuffre Randall Michael now bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,912. Also, CFO and Secretary, Kellen Scott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.19 per share, with a total market value of 8,387. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DMAC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.20.