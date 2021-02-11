Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shares fell to a low of $59.95 before closing at $60.12. Intraday shares traded counted 81636.0, which was 49.18% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 160.63K. IEP’s previous close was $60.35 while the outstanding shares total 233.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.18, with weekly volatility at 2.37% and ATR at 1.38. The IEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.00 and a $69.10 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.38% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Conglomerates company Icahn Enterprises L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IEP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IEP attractive?

In related news, Director, Krongard A B bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 51.01, for a total value of 983,635. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Krongard A B now bought 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 836,628. Also, Director, ICAHN BRETT bought 202,758 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 49.32 per share, with a total market value of 10,000,025. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman of the Board, ICAHN CARL C now holds 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000,025. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.