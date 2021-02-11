Here’s Why Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Rallying -36.37% to $340.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.86% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $302.32 before closing at $303.63. Intraday shares traded counted 89439.0, which was 43.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.26K. AMED’s previous close was $309.39 while the outstanding shares total 32.66M. The firm has a beta of 0.72, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.75, and a growth ratio of 3.59. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.34, with weekly volatility at 2.96% and ATR at 10.09. The AMED stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $132.95 and a $325.12 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Amedisys Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMED, the company has in raw cash 115.45 million on their books with 10.71 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 411.25 million total, with 437.5 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMED sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMED attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Ginn Scott G sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 286.87, for a total value of 279,698. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Compliance Officer, Bohnert Denise M. now sold 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,742. Also, Chief Compliance Officer, Bohnert Denise M. sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 20. The shares were price at an average price of 300.84 per share, with a total market value of 158,242. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Gerard Christopher now holds 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 217,650. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

10 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amedisys Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMED stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $313.00.