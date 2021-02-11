Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) moved down -124.77% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.91% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $150.44 before closing at $151.02. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 33.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 212.50K. GPI’s previous close was $157.16 while the outstanding shares total 17.80M. The firm has a beta of 2.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.61, with weekly volatility at 6.74% and ATR at 8.90. The GPI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.25 and a $162.65 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Group 1 Automotive Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GPI, the company has in raw cash 66.2 million on their books with 65.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.92 billion total, with 1.81 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 19.54 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GPI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GPI attractive?

In related news, Director, Pereira Lincoln sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 126.88, for a total value of 1,268,800. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. VP, Financial Svcs/Mfr Rel, DeLongchamps Peter C now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 379,500. Also, Director, Pereira Lincoln sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 03. The shares were price at an average price of 129.82 per share, with a total market value of 1,557,821. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Pereira Lincoln now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 988,347. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

6 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Group 1 Automotive Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GPI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $171.00.