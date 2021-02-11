Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.45% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.08 before closing at $19.64. Intraday shares traded counted 87789.0, which was 23.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 114.49K. GLP’s previous close was $19.36 while the outstanding shares total 33.92M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.55, and a growth ratio of 0.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.99, with weekly volatility at 4.82% and ATR at 0.73. The GLP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $21.98 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Global Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $713.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GLP, the company has in raw cash 4.86 million on their books with 15.11 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 737.15 million total, with 409.43 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GLP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GLP attractive?

In related news, General Partner, Global GP LLC bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.81, for a total value of 21,513. As the purchase deal closes, the General Partner, Global GP LLC now bought 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 266,947. Also, Executive Vice President, Slifka Andrew P. bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.00 per share, with a total market value of 20,400. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Slifka Richard now holds 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,582. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Global Partners LP. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GLP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.67.