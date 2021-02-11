Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares fell to a low of $43.26 before closing at $44.20. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 56.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 279.15K. GCO’s previous close was $44.73 while the outstanding shares total 14.28M. The firm has a beta of 2.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.02, with weekly volatility at 4.46% and ATR at 2.27. The GCO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $44.95 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.18% on 02/10/21.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Genesco Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $658.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GCO, the company has in raw cash 115.06 million on their books with 0.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 583.96 million total, with 432.64 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GCO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GCO attractive?

In related news, Director, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.15, for a total value of 78,296. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Dennis Robert J now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 529,043. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genesco Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GCO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.25.