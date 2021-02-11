Factors That Could Influence Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.60, with weekly volatility at 17.03% and ATR at 0.65. The HNNA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.68 and a $12.50 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.67% on 02/10/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.7101 before closing at $9.19. Intraday shares traded counted 93204.0, which was -260.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 25.89K. HNNA’s previous close was $8.78 while the outstanding shares total 7.28M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Hennessy Advisors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $68.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of HNNA attractive?

In related news, Director, OFFENBACH RODGER sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.94, for a total value of 64,234. As the sale deal closes, the Director, OFFENBACH RODGER now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,230. Also, Director, OFFENBACH RODGER sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 23. The shares were price at an average price of 9.04 per share, with a total market value of 11,888. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, HENNESSY NEIL J now holds 23,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,045. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 41.80%.